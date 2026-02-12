© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Pride in Numbers centers rural LGBTQIA+ Oregonians and people of color

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:07 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Bianca Fox Ballara is a member of the Pride in Numbers community leadership team, which is leading a statewide research project to collect more quantitative and qualitative data on diverse and marginalized communities.
Bianca Fox Ballara
Bianca Fox Ballara is a member of the Pride in Numbers community leadership team. The statewide research project collects quantitative and qualitative data on diverse and marginalized communities in Oregon.

Pride in Numbers, a statewide research project designed by and for two-spirit and LGBTQIA+ Oregonians, aims to document the needs and experiences of queer communities across Oregon, with a focus on centering the voices of rural residents and people of color.

Bianca Fox Ballara, who serves on the project’s community leadership team, said the initiative was built to counter research models she describes as “exploitative” or “extractive” toward marginalized communities. Organizers say the project relies on community leadership and blends surveys with art and storytelling to document experiences that traditional data collection often misses.

“We don’t want to sit around in fear anymore,” Ballara said. “We want to take action. We want to demonstrate that we are here and we’re not going anywhere.”

Ballara is of Taíno and Cuban heritage and identifies as two-spirit, a culturally specific term used by some Indigenous people to describe embodying both masculine and feminine spirits. She said her advocacy is rooted in both identity and place.

After growing up in Miami, Ballara moved to Southern Oregon more than 13 years ago and now lives in a forested area of Josephine County. She said rural communities are often overlooked in policy conversations that tend to center on urban areas such as Portland.

She said Pride in Numbers seeks to identify gaps in health care, housing and safety, particularly for rural and transgender residents. By pairing personal narratives with quantitative data, the project aims to equip advocates with information to push for policy changes.

“Regardless of where you live in the state, all two-spirit and LGBTQIA folks deserve to thrive,” Ballara said. “We deserve to have the support that we need.”

Guest

  • Bianca Fox Ballara
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay