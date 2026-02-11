© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Bruce Campbell films and premieres ‘Ernie and Emma’ in Southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:01 PM PST
Bruce Campbell sits on the ground against a tree beside a quiet country road, holding a wooden urn. A small memorial cross is attached to the tree, and a car is parked in the background
Courtesy of Ernie & Emma film
Bruce Campbell, who plays Ernie Tyler in “Ernie and Emma,” sits beneath a tree in a scene from the film.

Actor Bruce Campbell will premiere his latest feature film, “Ernie and Emma,” on Valentine’s Day in Medford. The screening at the Holly Theatre has already sold out.

Campbell and producer Ida Gearon filmed the project in Southern Oregon, where they live, choosing to debut it locally rather than in Los Angeles.

“We live here, and we love it,” Gearon said.

The film follows Ernie Tyler, a pear salesman who travels across Southern Oregon after his wife’s death, carrying her ashes and following letters she left behind to help him navigate grief.

Campbell wrote the script, calling it an age-appropriate role and a story that confronts loss with warmth.

“Grief, we got to deal with it,” Campbell said. “It can be beautiful.”

The couple self-funded the project, allowing them to work independently of studio oversight. Gearon said that independence offers creative control.

“Success represents freedom, which means we can work outside the system,” she said.

Filming took place at recognizable Southern Oregon locations, including the Bigfoot Trap, Upper and Lower Table Rock, the Rogue River and Applegate Lake. Campbell said the project aims to show that films can be made locally without leaving the region.

Proceeds from the premiere will benefit the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

Guests

  • Bruce Campbell
  • Ida Gearon
Celebrity couple Bruce Campbell and Ida Gearon with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Actor Bruce Campbell and producer Ida Gearon with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
