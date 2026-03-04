One year after roof collapse, other gym beams in Medford School District need work

The roof at the North Medford High School gym collapsed in February 2025 because major beams failed.

Medford School District officials now say Oakdale Middle School's East Gym and Wilson Elementary School's gym have beams that need to be repaired, replaced or monitored.

The issue is specifically glue-laminated beams, or glulam beams, as well as purlins, which are horizontal pieces of the roof framing that provide structural stability.

"Many of these beams appear to be overstressed," a document from a recent school board meeting said.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Brad Earl said the work won’t be done this winter.

"We're trying to get this completed so that we don't run any risks of having to put yellow caution tape around our gyms and not using them at those locations," he said. "It's not that extreme, but we have been told if we get accumulation, we have to go in and reassess before we open those gyms back up."

The Medford School Board approved shortening the timeline to address the issues by hiring one contractor to do both the design services and the construction.

"It's a common practice, especially when you have complex projects where the intricacies of that project are not going to be known until you start tearing into that project," Earl said. "We really want these timelines shortened because we're talking about beams and structures that are supported to create safety for our kids."

He said the facilities are currently uninsured until the repairs are made.

Requests for proposals are due March 12.

Earl said the goal is for the work to be completed by the end of summer.

"The Design/Builder is expected to begin work immediately upon contract award," a meeting document said.

Meanwhile, the district is rebuilding the gym that collapsed at North Medford High School with the goal of completing it sometime in 2027.