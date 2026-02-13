Josephine County moves closer to filling two open commissioner seats

Five finalists will compete for two vacant seats on the Josephine County Board of Commissioners.

A temporary board of elected officials is filling the vacancies after voters recalled two of the county’s three commissioners.

The board selected several candidates with government experience. Colene Martin, a former chamber of commerce president, lost to recalled Commissioner Chris Barnett by about 10 percentage points in 2024. Gary Richardson, a Grants Pass School District board member since 2005, also advanced to the finalist round.

Only one former commissioner made the list: Simon Hare. After leaving the commission, Hare served as county budget officer. He resigned last year and wrote a letter criticizing the board as unqualified and calling for commissioners to step down. Voters later recalled Barnett and Andreas Blech.

Hare is the only candidate who has filed to run for the Position 2 seat. He filed for the race Jan. 26, withdrew the same day, then filed again the next day.

The other two finalists are Lorna Jesse from Josephine County Public Works and Kirk Brust, a trial court administrator.

Former Commissioner Herman Baertschiger Jr., who also applied, did not advance.

The temporary board will interview the finalists in a public meeting Wednesday and plans to select two appointees the following day, pending background checks.