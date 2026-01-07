Josephine County voters approve recall of Commissioner Chris Barnett

Josephine County voters approved the recall of Commissioner Chris Barnett by a wide margin Tuesday, with preliminary results showing 62% in favor.

As of Tuesday night, about 32% of registered voters in Josephine County had cast ballots.

The recall election was triggered after a citizen petition campaign gathered enough verified signatures to force the vote. Petitioners accused Barnett and former Commissioner Andreas Blech of making decisions without adequate board oversight, which they said undermined public trust.

Blech resigned after the county clerk certified the recall signatures, leaving his seat vacant and limiting the commission’s ability to conduct business.

The recall campaign focused on several contentious decisions, including a vote to terminate a library lease and Barnett’s support for a voluntary employee resignation program.

Commissioner Ron Smith, who was not targeted in the recall, will be the commission’s lone remaining member. Without a quorum, Smith cannot take official action until replacements are appointed.

Under Josephine County’s charter, a temporary committee made up of the county’s other elected officials will appoint replacement commissioners.

