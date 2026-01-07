© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Josephine County voters approve recall of Commissioner Chris Barnett

Jefferson Public Radio | By Maria Carter
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:22 AM PST
The Josephine County courthouse in Grants Pass. A citizens group is proposing changes to the county's charter for the May 2024 election.
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
The Josephine County courthouse in Grants Pass. A citizens group is proposing changes to the county's charter for the May 2024 election.

Preliminary results show voters backed the recall by a wide margin in Josephine County.

Josephine County voters approved the recall of Commissioner Chris Barnett by a wide margin Tuesday, with preliminary results showing 62% in favor.

As of Tuesday night, about 32% of registered voters in Josephine County had cast ballots.

The recall election was triggered after a citizen petition campaign gathered enough verified signatures to force the vote. Petitioners accused Barnett and former Commissioner Andreas Blech of making decisions without adequate board oversight, which they said undermined public trust.

Blech resigned after the county clerk certified the recall signatures, leaving his seat vacant and limiting the commission’s ability to conduct business.

The recall campaign focused on several contentious decisions, including a vote to terminate a library lease and Barnett’s support for a voluntary employee resignation program.

Commissioner Ron Smith, who was not targeted in the recall, will be the commission’s lone remaining member. Without a quorum, Smith cannot take official action until replacements are appointed.

Under Josephine County’s charter, a temporary committee made up of the county’s other elected officials will appoint replacement commissioners.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesRecall ElectionRogue Valley NewsJosephine CountyAppfeed
Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
See stories by Maria Carter
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate