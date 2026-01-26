© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Josephine Commissioner Barnett resigns before recall is certified

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:18 PM PST
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and black glasses standing in a room with an American flag and an air force poster behind him.
Chris Barnett
Chris Barnett in a video statement about his resignation, January 26, 2026

The resignation leaves just one commissioner left on the three-person board.

Josephine County Commissioner Chris Barnett submitted his resignation to the county Monday. He was one of two commissioners who faced a recall petition by voters in 2025.

While Board Chair Andreas Blech stepped down in December before the recall vote, Barnett said he wanted to hear from voters.

In the unofficial results, 62% of voters chose to recall Barnett.

In a statement, Barnett said personal safety issues are the only reason he’s resigning.

“Despite multiple notifications, requests for documentation and escalation through appropriate administrative channels, I have concluded that the County is unable or unwilling to provide reasonable protections necessary to ensure a safe working environment for employees, elected officials, and the public," he said in the statement.

He doesn’t go into specifics, other than mentioning intimidation and disruptive conduct. Barnett and his colleague Ron Smith verbally sparred during public meetings because Smith refused to participate in the appointment process for the vacant seat.

Barnett’s resignation leaves the county commission without a quorum.

The county’s other elected officials, including the sheriff, assessor, clerk, surveyor, treasurer and legal counsel, will meet to fill at least one vacancy.

County clerk Rhiannon Henkels has previously said that the temporary board will not meet until the election is certified, which is expected to happen between January 28 and February 2.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
