Josephine County Commissioner Andreas Blech resigns rather than face recall election

Josephine County Commissioner Andreas Blech resigned Friday after a recall petition gathered enough signatures to force a vote.

Blech was appointed to replace recalled Commissioner John West in January 2025.

The recall effort against Blech was led by a former county department head. The county clerk verified the signatures Wednesday, leaving Blech with the option to resign by Monday or face the recall election on Jan. 6, 2026.

Petitioners accused Blech of poor management and a lack of transparency, citing his approval of a voluntary resignation program, departmental restructuring without explanation, and limited communication with residents and local media. Blech has declined multiple interview requests from JPR during his tenure.

In a letter, Blech wrote that his resignation would take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, but the county clerk confirmed the resignation was effective immediately under the Oregon Constitution, which says resignations prompted by recall petitions are effective when submitted.

"Helping to make Josephine County more efficient, streamlined and ultimately a better place has been quite an adventure," Blech wrote.

Before Blech announced his resignation, the commissioners had scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon to appoint someone to fill a vacant commission seat. The county canceled the meeting Friday and removed the online application for the position from the county website.

The board later said its earlier notice announcing the vacancy did not meet statutory public-notice requirements and that applications submitted under the initial posting could not be considered. The board said a revised notice would be issued, and interested applicants will need to reapply.

Commissioner Chris Barnett is also facing a recall. Rather than resign, he has filed a lawsuit claiming that the recall is legally flawed and should be stopped.