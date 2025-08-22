© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Josephine County Commissioners complicate the approval of a new library lease

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:13 PM PDT
The Josephine Community Library in Grants Pass.
Josephine Community Library website
The Josephine Community Library in Grants Pass.

Josephine County Commissioners approved a new lease with the community library in Grants Pass on Thursday, but a last-minute change to the contract prompted concern from library officials.

County commissioners had planned to approve a lease agreement that had been under negotiation for months with the Josephine Community Library District.

But just before the vote, Board Chair Andreas Blech amended the agreement to reinstate a termination clause, allowing the county to end the lease with 30 days' notice.

Blech said he could not get on board with the lease as negotiated.

“It is not good for the citizens of Josephine County," he said. "This will have financial repercussions on our county, on our citizens, and there will be political ramifications of this lease on the people here up on the dais.”

Blech said he found 14 deficiencies in the contract but did not respond to a request to elaborate. Still, he voted to approve the lease with the revised clause, joined by Commissioner Ron Smith. Commissioner Chris Barnett, who led the contract negotiations, voted no, citing concerns about the amendment.

"I did go into the ring, if you will, to try to find out the best outcome for all," he said. "And the best outcome for all right now, if you were in my shoes, is a win-win. Because I can go to bed at night and feel we did a win."

Barnett said he opposed reinstating the termination clause.

Commissioners invoked that clause in January. Library Director Kate Lasky said that is why the library was forced to negotiate in the first place. She said the library board was not happy with the change.

“During the negotiations, this was a non-negotiable,” she said. “They did not want to go through this again because this is how we got here.”

Lasky said the termination clause would leave the library on much shakier ground at a time when it needs stability. The library district is currently working on building a new Grants Pass Library on land it owns, but it won't be completed for many years.

The library board met Thursday night to vote on the lease. But after reviewing the change, board members rejected the agreement.

Lasky said that the district plans to return to the negotiating table and would send a counteroffer to the county.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsGrants Pass LibraryJosephine CountyJosephine County LibrariesAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now