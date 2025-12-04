Josephine County board braces for vacancies amid Barnett and Blech recall

The recall effort against Josephine County Commissioners Chris Barnett and Andreas Blech is officially advancing after the county verified enough petition signatures to trigger an election .

Petitioners say both commissioners demonstrated poor judgment and a lack of integrity. One issue is Blech taking sole authority over personnel decisions, leading to a voluntary buyout program and firings. Barnett and Commissioner Ron Smith voted in favor of that move.

Blech is also accused of inappropriately promoting a county employee and being rude to the public.

The petition also cites Barnett's vote to terminate the lease with the Josephine Community Library District Grants Pass branch and a $3.2 million judgment in an Oregon Supreme Court case against his company for elder abuse.

The clerk’s office said Blech had 6,711 valid signatures and Barnett had 6,728. Petitioners needed 6,445 — 15% of the votes cast for governor in Josephine County in the most recent election.

Barnett and Blech now have until Monday, Dec. 8, to resign or submit written “statements of justification” that would appear on the ballot alongside petitioners’ arguments for their recall.

Neither commissioner had resigned as of Thursday afternoon, but the board’s actions suggest one or more board members are likely to resign. The board scheduled a meeting for Monday to interview and appoint a new “commissioner or commissioners.” The county has also posted an online application for residents interested in being appointed to a vacant commissioner seat. Neither Barnett or Blech responded to a request for comment.

Commissioners are set to discuss hiring outside legal counsel for the board.

Barnett filed a lawsuit Wednesday against chief petitioner Jim Goodwin and County Clerk Rhiannon Henkels, seeking to halt his recall. He argues that the petition contains legal defects and that Goodwin is barred from leading the effort under a severance agreement he signed with the county.

Henkels said she will continue preparing for the election unless her attorney advises otherwise. She has already scheduled the special election for Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

