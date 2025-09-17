© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Josephine County Commissioners reverse course on in-person meeting ban

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:11 PM PDT
A man sitting at a table with a laptop and papers in front of him. Behind him is the seal of Josephine County and a U.S. Flag.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Josephine County Board Chair Andreas Blech at a county commissioners meeting on September 17, 2025.

Josephine County commissioners walked back a plan to bar the public from meetings. Future sessions will stay open, but under tighter security.

Josephine County commissioners have reversed course on a plan to temporarily ban the public from attending meetings in person, citing safety concerns.

Commissioners plan to beef up security at their meetings, following the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last week and an unspecified incident at the Josephine County Courthouse.

Commissioner Chris Barnett said they’re trying to be proactive.

“That's just a simple reminder that anywhere, any place, something like this could happen," Barnett said. "It's all about prevention.”

Barnett said he has heard from constituents who also want to see security improved at county meetings. Commissioners alluded to an incident at the county courthouse last week that prompted a review, but did not provide details.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Board Chair Andreas Blech said a sheriff’s deputy will attend future meetings.

“Our objective is to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said. “Nothing will change other than some security protocols. The meeting will be held as always.”

According to state experts, barring the public from attending an in-person meeting would have violated Oregon law.

The county plans to update camera equipment in the courthouse building.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now