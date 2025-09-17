Josephine County Commissioners reverse course on in-person meeting ban

Josephine County commissioners have reversed course on a plan to temporarily ban the public from attending meetings in person, citing safety concerns.

Commissioners plan to beef up security at their meetings, following the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last week and an unspecified incident at the Josephine County Courthouse.

Commissioner Chris Barnett said they’re trying to be proactive.

“That's just a simple reminder that anywhere, any place, something like this could happen," Barnett said. "It's all about prevention.”

Barnett said he has heard from constituents who also want to see security improved at county meetings. Commissioners alluded to an incident at the county courthouse last week that prompted a review, but did not provide details.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Board Chair Andreas Blech said a sheriff’s deputy will attend future meetings.

“Our objective is to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said. “Nothing will change other than some security protocols. The meeting will be held as always.”

According to state experts, barring the public from attending an in-person meeting would have violated Oregon law.

The county plans to update camera equipment in the courthouse building.