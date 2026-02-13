© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Underground History

Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology and host of Underground History on JPR.
Chelsea Rose

Underground History is a podcast and regular feature on JPR's Jefferson Exchange. The segment spotlights little-known aspects of Oregon's history through the lens of archaeology and is produced in collaboration with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology. SOULA Director Chelsea Rose hosts the segment.