Underground History
Underground History is a podcast and regular feature on JPR's Jefferson Exchange. The segment spotlights little-known aspects of Oregon's history through the lens of archaeology and is produced in collaboration with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology. SOULA Director Chelsea Rose hosts the segment.
-
Chelsea Rose, host of Underground History, looks at the impact of a railroad that once linked southern Oregon and northern California over the Siskiyou mountains.
-
Underground History host Chelsea Rose visits with "The Oregon Trail" Game Designer R. Philip Bouchard and Underground History Producer Charlie Zimmerman.
-
Ana Maria Spagna and Eric Gleason join host Chelsea Rose on an investigative journey into a historic rumor, or true crime.
-
Underground History host Chelsea Rose visits with Nate Pedersen, author of "Pseudo Science: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them."
-
Daily Beast columnist, award-winning author and renowned cocktail historian discusses his new book, "The Comic Book History of the Cocktail: Five Centuries of Mixing Drinks and Carrying On," and graphic novel history illustrated by comic artist Dean Kotz.
-
Klamath Tribal Cultural and Heritage director Perry Chocktoot and archaeologist Richie Rosencrance join Chelsea Rose to discuss an article they co-authored with Kelly M. Stewart titled, "Collaborative Understanding: Using Archaeology, History, and Indigenous Knowledge to Support Elk Conservation in Oregon’s Great Basin."
-
Chelsea Rose visits with Dr. Chris Merritt to discuss his recent lobbying of Congress