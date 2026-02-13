© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Underground History

The Siskiyou Line linked Ashland to northern California for 137 years

By Chelsea Rose
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM PST
The old Dunsmuir Railroad Depot was a link between northern California and southern Oregon.
Dunsmuir Railroad Depot Historical Society
The old Dunsmuir Railroad Depot was a link between northern California and southern Oregon.

In December 2025, the final train on the Siskiyou Line passed over the Siskiyou Mountains.

To commemorate the end of 137 years of use, Underground History host Chelsea Rose sat down with John Signor, who literally wrote the books on the famed line.

Signor worked as a conductor for the line for many years, and along with his colleague Jerry Harmon, rescued and now maintains an archive of historical records related to the Siskiyou Line at the Shasta Division Archives in Dunsmuir, California.

Guest

  • John Signor

