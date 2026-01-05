© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Underground History

From Bigfoot to 'Rumpology' ... uncovering the truth of myths rooted in pseudoscience

By Chelsea Rose
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:02 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Underground History host Chelsea Rose visits with Nate Pedersen, a librarian, historian and journalist with more than 400 articles in major media. Nate Pederson is co-author of the book, "Pseudo Science: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them."

Hachette Book Group

The discussion between Rose and Pederson revolves around old and modern-day myths that persist in society, which are rooted in the pseudoscience of past generations. They uncover such fun mythologies like Bigfoot and "rumpology," "bumology" or "butt reading," which is a pseudoscience that involves analyzing the shape, lines, folds, and other features of a person's buttocks to determine their character, predict their future, or offer insight into their personality.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
