From Bigfoot to 'Rumpology' ... uncovering the truth of myths rooted in pseudoscience

Underground History host Chelsea Rose visits with Nate Pedersen, a librarian, historian and journalist with more than 400 articles in major media. Nate Pederson is co-author of the book, "Pseudo Science: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them."

The discussion between Rose and Pederson revolves around old and modern-day myths that persist in society, which are rooted in the pseudoscience of past generations. They uncover such fun mythologies like Bigfoot and "rumpology," "bumology" or "butt reading," which is a pseudoscience that involves analyzing the shape, lines, folds, and other features of a person's buttocks to determine their character, predict their future, or offer insight into their personality.