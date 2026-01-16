© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Underground History

Unwinding complex legends about a presumed massacre of Chinese immigrants in the Pacific Northwest

By Chelsea Rose
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:54 PM PST
Torrey House Press

Ana Maria Spagna lived in the remote town of Chelan, Washington, for more than 30 years before she learned of an alleged massacre of local Chinese miners by a group of Indigenous people.

Yet, years of research failed to turn up any definitive proof that a massacre ever happened. What it did produce was a window into the xenophobic attitudes and narratives throughout Pacific Northwest history. Spagna is the author of "Pushed: Miners, a Merchant, and (Maybe) a Massacre."

Underground History host, Chelsea Rose, talks with Spagna about her book. They're joined by archaeologist Eric Gleason, who has done extensive research and given presentations on the alleged Chelan Falls Massacre. He primarily works with his wife Jacqui Cheung, who is a member of the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project's Chinese American Advisory Committee.

Guests

  • Ana Maria Spagna
  • Eric Gleason
