Tribal members collaborate with archaeologists to support elk conservation in Oregon

In November of 2022 the Oregon Historical Society sponsored a symposium that centered Indigenous knowledge on the human experience in the Oregon Great Basin. The information presented was turned into the current issue of the Oregon Historical Quarterly.

Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by retired Klamath Tribal Cultural and Heritage director Perry Chocktoot and archaeologist Richie Rosencrance to discuss an article they co-authored in the Oregon Historical Quarterly with Kelly M. Stewart titled, "Collaborative Understanding: Using Archaeology, History, and Indigenous Knowledge to Support Elk Conservation in Oregon’s Great Basin."