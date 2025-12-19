© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underground History

Tribal members collaborate with archaeologists to support elk conservation in Oregon

By Chelsea Rose
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:41 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Over the last 30 years, the elk population along Oregon’s northern coast has ballooned.
Courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Over the last 30 years, the elk population along Oregon’s northern coast has ballooned.

In November of 2022 the Oregon Historical Society sponsored a symposium that centered Indigenous knowledge on the human experience in the Oregon Great Basin. The information presented was turned into the current issue of the Oregon Historical Quarterly.

Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by retired Klamath Tribal Cultural and Heritage director Perry Chocktoot and archaeologist Richie Rosencrance to discuss an article they co-authored in the Oregon Historical Quarterly with Kelly M. Stewart titled, "Collaborative Understanding: Using Archaeology, History, and Indigenous Knowledge to Support Elk Conservation in Oregon’s Great Basin."

Tags
Underground History AppfeedUnderground History
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
See stories by Chelsea Rose