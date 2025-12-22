Renowned cocktail historian chronicles 500 years of mixed drinks in a new comic book

Craft cocktails are a staple of many holiday gatherings, and the history of your favorite boozy beverage goes back much further than you might think.

Penguin Random House David Wondrich discusses his latest publication: The Comic Book History of the Cocktail

On this episode of Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by preeminent cocktail historian David Wondrich for a spirited discussion about his most recent publication, the Comic Book History of the Cocktail: Five Centuries of Mixing Drinks and Carrying On. Tune in to find out who wrote the first cocktail book , who invented the iconic martini glass, why thrift stores are overrun with crystal punch bowls and more!

