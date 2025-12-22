© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Underground History

Renowned cocktail historian chronicles 500 years of mixed drinks in a new comic book

By Chelsea Rose
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Craft cocktails are a staple of many holiday gatherings, and the history of your favorite boozy beverage goes back much further than you might think.

David Wondrich discusses his latest publication: The Comic Book History of the Cocktail

On this episode of Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by preeminent cocktail historian David Wondrich for a spirited discussion about his most recent publication, the Comic Book History of the Cocktail: Five Centuries of Mixing Drinks and Carrying On. Tune in to find out who wrote the first cocktail book , who invented the iconic martini glass, why thrift stores are overrun with crystal punch bowls and more!

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
