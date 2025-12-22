Renowned cocktail historian chronicles 500 years of mixed drinks in a new comic book
Craft cocktails are a staple of many holiday gatherings, and the history of your favorite boozy beverage goes back much further than you might think.
On this episode of Underground History host Chelsea Rose is joined by preeminent cocktail historian David Wondrich for a spirited discussion about his most recent publication, the Comic Book History of the Cocktail: Five Centuries of Mixing Drinks and Carrying On. Tune in to find out who wrote the first cocktail book , who invented the iconic martini glass, why thrift stores are overrun with crystal punch bowls and more!