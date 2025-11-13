Fri 9:25 | How Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act protects our cultural heritage

In 1966, Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), a law intended to preserve irreplaceable archaeological and historical resources. Utah State Historic Preservation Officer Dr. Chris Merritt recently testified in front of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about a crucial element of that legislation, Section 106, which requires federal agencies to consider the impacts of their actions on historic properties. He joins Chelsea Rose to discuss Section 106 of that legislation and its critical role in the management and protection of our shared cultural heritage.