Oregon find may include world’s oldest sewn material, researchers say

What do you think of when you picture an archaeological investigation? Most likely, you imagine excavations. But there is much to discover from artifacts buried deep in archives and museum collections.

A recent publication by a group of archaeologists from the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Oregon featured an assemblage of needles, textiles, elk hide and woven cord from Oregon’s Great Basin. The artifacts were pulled from recent excavations and museum collections, revealing early technologies and highlighting the value of revisiting old archaeological collections to address new research questions.

Underground History host Chelsea Rose spoke with Richie Rosencrance, lead author and UNR Ph.D. candidate, and Geoffrey Smith, professor of anthropology, executive director of the Artemisia Archaeological Research Fund and director of the UNR Museum of People, Place, and Time to discuss the recent findings, which include the world’s oldest known example of sewn material, estimated to be approximately 12,000 years old.

Guests