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Underground History

Oregon find may include world’s oldest sewn material, researchers say

By Chelsea Rose
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:41 PM PDT
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A sewn hide, pictured from the front and the back, alongside another hide artifact from Cougar Mountain Cave were among a collection of artifacts dating back 12,000 years. A collaborative research study between the University of Oregon and University of Nevada, Reno reveals a culture of sewing textiles and fashion from many generations of indigenous peoples in Oregon.
Richard Rosencrance
/
Smithsonian Magazine
A sewn hide, pictured from the front and the back, alongside another hide artifact from Cougar Mountain Cave were among a collection of artifacts dating back 12,000 years. A collaborative research study between the University of Oregon and University of Nevada, Reno reveals a culture of sewing textiles and fashion from many generations of indigenous peoples in Oregon.

What do you think of when you picture an archaeological investigation? Most likely, you imagine excavations. But there is much to discover from artifacts buried deep in archives and museum collections.

A recent publication by a group of archaeologists from the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Oregon featured an assemblage of needles, textiles, elk hide and woven cord from Oregon’s Great Basin. The artifacts were pulled from recent excavations and museum collections, revealing early technologies and highlighting the value of revisiting old archaeological collections to address new research questions.

Underground History host Chelsea Rose spoke with Richie Rosencrance, lead author and UNR Ph.D. candidate, and Geoffrey Smith, professor of anthropology, executive director of the Artemisia Archaeological Research Fund and director of the UNR Museum of People, Place, and Time to discuss the recent findings, which include the world’s oldest known example of sewn material, estimated to be approximately 12,000 years old.

Guests

  • Richie Rosencrance, lead author and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Nevada, Reno
  • Geoffrey Smith, professor of anthropology, executive director of the Artemisia Archaeological Research Fund and director of the UNR Museum of People, Place, and Time

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Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose