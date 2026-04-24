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Underground History

The scars of colonialism in the archaeological record of the PNW

By Chelsea Rose
Published April 24, 2026 at 9:19 PM PDT
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Douglas Wilson is an adjunct professor at Portland State University and author of "The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest."
Department of Archaeology + Historic Preservation at the University of Washington
Douglas Wilson is an adjunct professor at Portland State University and author of "The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest."

Between the 17th century and today, the Pacific Northwest underwent dramatic transformation with the arrival of European colonizers.

Chelsea Rose visits with Douglas Wilson, an archaeologist with the National Park Service and adjunct associate professor of anthropology at Portland State University.

He recently published "The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest," detailing the way that historical archaeology illuminates and links the past and present-day of the Pacific Northwest region.

Guest

  • Douglas Wilson, author, The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest
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Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose