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Underground History

The cost of the 'cozy pioneer': unmasking genocide in the Pacific Northwest

By Chelsea Rose
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:57 AM PDT
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Marc James Carpenter, Ph.D.
Logan C. Adams
Marc James Carpenter, Ph.D. is an associate professor in the Department of History and Political Science at Jamestown University. He's the author of "The War on Illahee."
"The War on Illahee" by Marc James Carpenter, Ph.D. is published by Yale University Press.
Yale University Press
"The War on Illahee" by Marc James Carpenter is published by Yale University Press.

Host Chelsea Rose speaks with Marc James Carpenter about the research behind his recent book "The War on Illahee: Genocide, Complicity, and Cover-Ups in the Pioneer Northwest." The book explores the many ways historians have erased, overwritten or morphed the atrocities of settler colonialism into what Carpenter calls "cozy pioneer histories."

Carpenter investigates the Rogue River War as part of a larger War on Illahee, which allows for a more nuanced and honest view of the violent settlement of the American West. The audiobook version, narrated by the estimable Rick Adamson, was just released by Tantor Media.

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Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose