The cost of the 'cozy pioneer': unmasking genocide in the Pacific Northwest

Yale University Press "The War on Illahee" by Marc James Carpenter is published by Yale University Press.

Host Chelsea Rose speaks with Marc James Carpenter about the research behind his recent book "The War on Illahee: Genocide, Complicity, and Cover-Ups in the Pioneer Northwest." The book explores the many ways historians have erased, overwritten or morphed the atrocities of settler colonialism into what Carpenter calls "cozy pioneer histories."

Carpenter investigates the Rogue River War as part of a larger War on Illahee, which allows for a more nuanced and honest view of the violent settlement of the American West. The audiobook version, narrated by the estimable Rick Adamson, was just released by Tantor Media.

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