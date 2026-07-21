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Underground History

Chinese American doctor Ing Hay provided essential healthcare to Eastern Oregonians

By Jenn Chávez ,
Chelsea Rose
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:09 PM PDT
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Kam Wah Chung and Company was a home, a general store, a community center and a medical clinic, where co-owner Ing "Doc" Hay served as a beloved doctor to residents across the region.
Courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society
/
OPB
Kam Wah Chung and Company was a home, a general store, a community center and a medical clinic, where co-owner Ing "Doc" Hay served as a beloved doctor to residents across the region.

In Eastern Oregon’s John Day, a 160-year-old building holds one of the biggest collections of traditional Chinese medicine in the world. Kam Wah Chung and Company, once part of a thriving Chinatown, was owned and operated by Lung On and Ing Hay for over half a century. It was a home, a general store, a community center and a medical clinic where Ing Hay served as a beloved doctor to residents across the region. His practice included herbal remedies, noninvasive treatments, essential women’s healthcare and more.

Archaeologists and historians are continuing to deepen our understanding of the legacy of Kam Wah Chung and traditional Chinese medicine in Eastern Oregon.

We join them to learn more about Ing Hay’s important contributions to rural communities in John Day and beyond, as part of our special series in collaboration with OPB’s “Oregon Experience,” the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology and Jefferson Public Radio about unearthing Oregon history.

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Jenn Chávez
See stories by Jenn Chávez
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose