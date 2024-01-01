Jenn Chávez

Jenn ChávezOregon Public Broadcasting
A new report from the state library’s Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse shows that from July 2022 to June 2023 more book titles were challenged in Oregon than in any other year since tracking began in the 1980s.
Three years after the 2020 fires devastated communities in Southern Oregon, survivors are still recovering from the fires' impact on their homes, their stability and their mental health. A local long-term recovery group is helping support residents who've experienced trauma.
A Portland garden for African refugee growers provides African foods, cultural connection and the joys of farming.