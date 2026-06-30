New archaeological research updates role of women in Oregon’s early timber industry

This story is a special collaboration with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology and the Oregon Historical Society, with support from Roundhouse Foundation.

Iron pipe, concrete foundations and an abandoned railroad grade off a dirt road deep in an Eastern Oregon forest mark a once-bustling mill community that operated in the early 20th century.

Established in 1910 by the Baker White Pine Mill Lumber Company, the site was occupied for less than a decade. Now only traces of the industrial landscape remain as testament to the extractive timber industry that once dominated the region.

Archaeologists working at the Baker White Pine Mill site a century later found it a welcome opportunity to explore daily life at the mill.

The artifacts recovered challenge mainstream notions of flannel-clad lumberjacks doing manly things in the woods into a more nuanced story, recognizing the important contributions families made in the male-dominated lumber industry.

The rise and fall of the Baker White Pine Mill

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the rich pine forests of the Blue Mountains in Northeastern Oregon were seen as a resource ripe for harvest. With the depletion of East Coast timber reserves, attention shifted West. Railroads made accessing remote forests easier and also created a near-insatiable need for lumber as they continued to build and maintain tracks.

The Baker White Pine Lumber Co. logged public and private lands using a system referred to as ‘milling in transit.’ Workers built their own railroad grades, logged trees and used their own rail cars to transport their harvest to the mill at White Pine.

The logs were then milled into rough cut lumber, railroad ties and timbers, which were transported by the Sumpter Valley Railroad to their mill in Baker City for drying and finishing.

When the mill closed and moved its operations elsewhere, all of the portable infrastructure was moved with it, leaving little trace of the once bustling community that supported it.

The short occupation, abandonment and remote location of the site made it an excellent candidate for archaeological inquiry.

Courtesy of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology. SOULA archaeologist Katie Johnson documents the floor boards visible in one of the excavation units in the summer of 2022. Like most of the buildings at the Baker White Pine Mill site, materials would have been repurposed where possible, leaving only floorboards and foundations to mark the site of former homes.

The Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA), local archaeologists and citizen scientists investigated the former Baker White Pine Mill in 2022, and have spent the last few years analyzing more than 8,000 artifacts recovered from the site.

Those items revealed important information about the former logging town’s immigrant workforce and also uncovered new insights into the domestic lives of logging families in Oregon’s early lumber industry.

The working wives of Baker White Pine Mill

Historians might be able to tell you how a tree in Grant County became a mansion in Portland, but only an archaeologist can tell you what the loggers and their families had for dinner.

During the Baker White Pine Mill era, there was a shift from an all-male workforce living communally under the company’s care towards a company town model where workers’ families were invited to join them.

This kept families together, but was also a means for companies to save costs for feeding and caring for the all-male workforce, by discretely outsourcing the labor to their wives. As an added bonus, company stores could now sell the very food and supplies they once provided for their workers for free.

The presence of women at the Baker White Pine Mill can be seen in a number of ways through the material culture left behind. The drudgery of household chores and caring for lumbermen can be seen in the washboard fragments, enamelware basins and shoe polish bottles recovered from the abandoned households.

These items were found alongside corset stays, jewelry and face creams that indicate a care and attention to appearances in the remote community. High-end tablewares and decorative household furnishings reflect the emulating of middle-class domesticity deep in the forests.

Courtesy of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology Artifacts found during excavations in 2022 at Baker White Pine Mill included face cream and corset stays that highlight the desire to maintain appearances despite the rural setting.

Canning jar fragments and lids and a copious amount of tablewares speak to women’s roles provisioning their families. Where the mess hall meals were designed to recruit and retain workers by providing high quality and plentiful meals, families were incorporating wild game, home canning seasonal ingredients and employing other cost saving measures to stretch the dollar.

The presence of teapots, tea cups and large serving vessels also indicate that social entertaining was practiced.

Household assemblages from Baker White Pine Mill speak of families that closely curated their dinner tables, decorated their homes with cut glass and hung curtains: Activities aligned with the “cult of domesticity” one might not expect in such rural or industrial contexts.

A porcelain doll arm and porcelain plate fragments with children’s poems and decorative motifs reflect on-site education and play over a century ago.

Finding families in the forest

The presence of women is surprisingly loud in the archaeological record of the Baker White Pine Mill, in direct contrast to how silent they are in the documentary record.

This reinforces why archaeology matters: To give voice to the voiceless and make space for the invisible labor that was capitalized on by this company town.

Whether or not these women were willing participants does not really change their contributions to the industry at this key moment in Oregon history — when flannel and corsets alike helped build the West.