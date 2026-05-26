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Christie Goshe

Christie Goshe (she/they) is a documentary producer, cinematographer and editor.

As a freelancer for OPB, Christie has worked on several episodes of award-winning series including "Superabundant” and "Oregon Experience." Their documentary approach focuses on capturing genuine moments and crafting story-driven pieces that are cohesive, revelatory and engaging.

Christie holds a B.A. with a concentration in Media Studies from Bennington College.