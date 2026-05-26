Christie Goshe
Christie Goshe (she/they) is a documentary producer, cinematographer and editor.
As a freelancer for OPB, Christie has worked on several episodes of award-winning series including "Superabundant” and "Oregon Experience." Their documentary approach focuses on capturing genuine moments and crafting story-driven pieces that are cohesive, revelatory and engaging.
Christie holds a B.A. with a concentration in Media Studies from Bennington College.
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OPB's Jenn Chavez joins with Chelsea Rose, host of JPR's Underground History and director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, to dig into the little-known stories of eastern Oregon's Chinese cowboys.