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Underground History

How archaeologists restored Zane Gray's century-old Rogue River cabin

By Chelsea Rose
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:49 AM PDT
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Curiosity seekers visit Zane Gray's cabin at Winkle Bar, which has been added to the Oregon registry of historic places.
BLM photo
/
Statesman Journal
Curiosity seekers visit Zane Gray's cabin, which has been added to the Oregon registry of historic places.

On this week's episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose speaks with Bureau of Land Management archaeologists Tony Saunders and Duane Erikson about their recent restoration at the Zane Gray Cabin along the Wild and Scenic Rogue River.

Gray built his rustic cabin in 1926 along Winkle Bar, where he wrote and drew inspiration for his novels about the American West over the decade that followed.

Today, this building is just one of the many resources cared for by archaeologists dedicated to preserving shared heritage on public lands for future generations.

Guests

  • Tony Saunders, BLM archaeologist
  • Duane Erikson, BLM archaeologist
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Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose