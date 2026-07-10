How archaeologists restored Zane Gray's century-old Rogue River cabin

On this week's episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose speaks with Bureau of Land Management archaeologists Tony Saunders and Duane Erikson about their recent restoration at the Zane Gray Cabin along the Wild and Scenic Rogue River.

Gray built his rustic cabin in 1926 along Winkle Bar, where he wrote and drew inspiration for his novels about the American West over the decade that followed.

Today, this building is just one of the many resources cared for by archaeologists dedicated to preserving shared heritage on public lands for future generations.

Guests