How a short-lived California commune left behind a musical time capsule

In the 19th century, when California was still under Mexican control, Rancho Olompali in current-day Marin County, California, was the site of the only battle of the Bear Flag Revolt.

That conflict resulted from a group of Americans attempting to break away from Mexico to form an independent California Republic. Though itblasted less than a month, the California Republic flag, the "bear flag," was later adapted into the current state flag of California.

A mansion was later built on the property, and in the 1960s, Rancho Olompali continued its legacy as a countercultural site. In 1967, following a brief stay by the Grateful Dead, it was leased by Don McCoy, who founded a hippie commune called the Chosen Family.

CNN - Rancho Olompali in the 1960s

This was a multi-generational and multi-racial community, and it lasted less than three years when a fire destroyed the mansion in 1969. The land was later purchased by the State of California and turned into a state park.

Breck Parkman, retired senior state archaeologist with California State Parks, contributed to an archaeological investigation of the site, particularly the 93 vinyl records found there. He offers insight into the recent past with Underground History host, Chelsea Rose.

While identifying the records posed a significant challenge, as covers and labels burned and the records were damaged by the fire, the 75 identified records are a time capsule offering unique insight into the world of 1960s counterculture.

Guest