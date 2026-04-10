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Underground History

A new book challenges the myths of the American West

By Chelsea Rose
Published April 10, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
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Megan Kate Nelson
Sharona Jacobs
/
Simon and Schuster
Author Megan Kate Nelson.

Underground History host Chelsea Rose speaks with Megan Kate Nelson about her new book, "The Westerners: Mythmaking and Belonging on the American Frontier."

Nelson's book reframes the oft-told story of the West through a new set of characters, inviting us to explore the ways the story has been romanticized and fictionalized over time.

Event

  • Nelson's new work will be featured in the upcoming Oregon Historical Society's Mark O'Hatfield Lecture Series on April 14, 2026.

Guest

  • Megan Kate Nelson, historian and author
Oregon Historical Society

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Underground History AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News and Information Service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
See stories by Chelsea Rose