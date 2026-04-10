A new book challenges the myths of the American West

Underground History host Chelsea Rose speaks with Megan Kate Nelson about her new book, "The Westerners: Mythmaking and Belonging on the American Frontier."

Nelson's book reframes the oft-told story of the West through a new set of characters, inviting us to explore the ways the story has been romanticized and fictionalized over time.

Event

Nelson's new work will be featured in the upcoming Oregon Historical Society's Mark O'Hatfield Lecture Series on April 14, 2026.

Guest

Megan Kate Nelson, historian and author