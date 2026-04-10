A new book challenges the myths of the American West
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Underground History host Chelsea Rose speaks with Megan Kate Nelson about her new book, "The Westerners: Mythmaking and Belonging on the American Frontier."
Nelson's book reframes the oft-told story of the West through a new set of characters, inviting us to explore the ways the story has been romanticized and fictionalized over time.
Event
- Nelson's new work will be featured in the upcoming Oregon Historical Society's Mark O'Hatfield Lecture Series on April 14, 2026.
Guest
- Megan Kate Nelson, historian and author