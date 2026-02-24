Celebrate Rural Voices Day with JPR on March 4, 2026
JPR is joining public radio stations across the country to celebrate the first-ever Rural Voices Day on March 4, 2026. It's a day when stations will be highlighting the role public radio plays in connecting and informing rural communities, as well as our collective resilience in the wake of federal funding cuts.
On Rural Voices Day we'll feature a day of programming that highlights the people, artists and organizations that make Southern Oregon and Northern California special.
Curious how you can get involved? Make a post on Facebook or Instagram and tell us how JPR plays a role in your day to day! Tag @jeffersonpublicradio and include these hashtags:
#RuralVoicesDay
#ResilientCommittedLocal
#RuralPublicRadio
JPR News & Information Service
The Jefferson Exchange, which airs live from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. with a repeat from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m., will feature several Rural Voices Day-inspired segments on March 4th.
Rural Voices Day is a moment to reflect on the important work of our reporters. Every day, they work to keep Southern Oregon and Northern California informed with fact-based, accountability-focused journalism. We asked our reporters to choose some stories that represent the importance of reporting in rural communities:
Jane Vaughan, regional reporter
- Oregon and California tribes celebrate 20th annual Salmon Run
- A jury of their peers: Del Norte County launches teen court diversion program
- Turmoil at Bandon School District leads to resignations, parental concern
Vanessa Finney, arts reporter
- Singer Corey Murphy traces the Irish diaspora in South Central Oregon through folk music
- Picking up barbells (many times) in middle age
Justin Higginbottom, regional reporter
- A Northern California community familiar with disaster pulls together after losing a historic mill
- A death doula keeps legacies alive in rural Oregon
Roman Battaglia, regional reporter
- In rural California, the best sheepdogs compete to be North America's top dog
- Lost Coast Spinnery weaves a new chapter in California’s wool story
- A biomass plant stands amidst a climate debate on the Northern California coast
JPR Classics & News Service
Throughout the day on March 4th, hosts of First Concert and Siskiyou Music Hall will be highlighting organizations that bring culture, art and most importantly, classical music to rural communities in our listening area. The organizations include:
In A Landscape: Pianist Hunter Noack's tour that brings classical music to super-rural locations.
Pacific Crest Music Festival: An annual camp/festival for young musicians from around the country that performs in the rural community of Dunsmuir, California.
Trinidad Bay Arts & Music Festival: An annual festival held in the tiny seaside village of Trinidad in Humboldt County every year that features performances by professional musicians.
Redfish Music Festival: An annual camp/festival for young musicians that's based on the Southern Oregon Coast.
JPR Rhythm & News Service
Public radio stations like JPR provide a platform for artists in rural communities to be heard by a broad audience. Each day, we celebrate the talent in our region with programs like Open Air and JPR Live Sessions. Over the years, we've had hundreds of musicians in our studios for live performances — some just travelling through and others who live a hop, skip and a jump from the studio. On March 4th, the hosts of Open Air will be spinning tunes by musicians hailing from Southern Oregon and Northern California. Take some time today to enjoy these JPR Live Sessions, featuring local talent:
JPR Live Session: Eight Dollar Mountain
JPR Live Session: John Dough Boys
JPR Live Session: Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers
JPR Live Session: Alice Di Micele and Bret Levick featuring Danielle Kelly
JPR Live Session: Jared Alexander Masters
JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed
JPR Live Session: The Rosa Lees