Celebrate Rural Voices Day with JPR on March 4, 2026

On Rural Voices Day we'll feature a day of programming that highlights the people, artists and organizations that make Southern Oregon and Northern California special.

Curious how you can get involved? Make a post on Facebook or Instagram and tell us how JPR plays a role in your day to day! Tag @jeffersonpublicradio and include these hashtags:

#RuralVoicesDay

#ResilientCommittedLocal

#RuralPublicRadio

JPR News & Information Service

The Jefferson Exchange, which airs live from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. with a repeat from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m., will feature several Rural Voices Day-inspired segments on March 4th.

Rural Voices Day is a moment to reflect on the important work of our reporters. Every day, they work to keep Southern Oregon and Northern California informed with fact-based, accountability-focused journalism. We asked our reporters to choose some stories that represent the importance of reporting in rural communities:

Jane Vaughan, regional reporter



Vanessa Finney, arts reporter



Justin Higginbottom, regional reporter



Roman Battaglia, regional reporter



JPR Classics & News Service

Throughout the day on March 4th, hosts of First Concert and Siskiyou Music Hall will be highlighting organizations that bring culture, art and most importantly, classical music to rural communities in our listening area. The organizations include:

In A Landscape: Pianist Hunter Noack's tour that brings classical music to super-rural locations.

1 of 4 — IMG_5236.jpeg Photos taken during the Redfish Music Festival 2 of 4 — DSC01004.jpg Photos taken during the Redfish Music Festival 3 of 4 — gold beach.jpg Photos taken during the Redfish Music Festival 4 of 4 — IMG_7706.jpeg Photos taken during the Redfish Music Festival

Pacific Crest Music Festival: An annual camp/festival for young musicians from around the country that performs in the rural community of Dunsmuir, California.

Trinidad Bay Arts & Music Festival: An annual festival held in the tiny seaside village of Trinidad in Humboldt County every year that features performances by professional musicians.

Redfish Music Festival: An annual camp/festival for young musicians that's based on the Southern Oregon Coast.

JPR Rhythm & News Service

Public radio stations like JPR provide a platform for artists in rural communities to be heard by a broad audience. Each day, we celebrate the talent in our region with programs like Open Air and JPR Live Sessions. Over the years, we've had hundreds of musicians in our studios for live performances — some just travelling through and others who live a hop, skip and a jump from the studio. On March 4th, the hosts of Open Air will be spinning tunes by musicians hailing from Southern Oregon and Northern California. Take some time today to enjoy these JPR Live Sessions, featuring local talent:

JPR Live Session: Eight Dollar Mountain

JPR Live Session: John Dough Boys

JPR Live Session: Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers

JPR Live Session: Alice Di Micele and Bret Levick featuring Danielle Kelly

JPR Live Session: Jared Alexander Masters

JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed

JPR Live Session: The Rosa Lees

