KSOR Header background image 1
JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jared Alexander Masters

By Danielle Kelly
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM PST
received_948229056173611.jpeg

Jared Alexander Masters joined Danielle Kelly to talk about his body of work and play solo-acoustic songs from his various musical projects.

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and producer Jared Alexander Masters has played in numerous projects in Southern Oregon - The Illies, Verbs and Nouns (with bassist Emily Turner of Free Creatures) and now The Blur - and has written dozens of songs.

In this JPR Live Session, he talks about his approach to writing, playing and recording and passes along his insights on how to be creative in the music industry today.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
