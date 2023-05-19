© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Eight Dollar Mountain

By Dave Jackson
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT
The Southern Oregon bluegrass combo Eight Dollar Mountain have been making music together since 2010.

The original line up of Eight Dollar Mountain met playing at a bluegrass jam in the hills near Ashland almost 15 years ago.

In this live session, they'll talk about their changes over the years, working with Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon and play some new and older tunes.

Find more information including details about their upcoming shows here.

This live session is made possible in part by South Stage Cellars in downtown Jacksonville, Oregon, longtime supporters of the arts in Sothern Oregon. More at www.southstagecellars.com.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
