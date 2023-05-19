JPR Live Session: Eight Dollar Mountain

The original line up of Eight Dollar Mountain met playing at a bluegrass jam in the hills near Ashland almost 15 years ago.

In this live session, they'll talk about their changes over the years, working with Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon and play some new and older tunes.

Find more information including details about their upcoming shows here.

This live session is made possible in part by South Stage Cellars in downtown Jacksonville, Oregon, longtime supporters of the arts in Sothern Oregon. More at www.southstagecellars.com.

