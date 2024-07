Cathleen Calkins was always fairly athletic, but she was well along in life before she got into competitive weightlifting. She liked it, and did it well, eventually working her way up to a state record in her age class (she's 58).

We hear her story of learning a new sport in a new edition of My Better Half, with host Vanessa Finney.

Cathleen Calkins gives details of what she's done in powerlifting, and what it's done for her.