© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session | John Dough Boys

By Dave Jackson
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:43 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Dough Boys
John Dough Boys
/
John Dough Boys
Southern Oregon's John Dough Boys

The Southern Oregon punk/bluegrass band has been playing in the region for the last 11 years.

John Dough Boys have decorated the Southern Oregon musical landscape for the last few decades playing boot-stompin’, barn-shaking, PBR-slamming original music that occupies the sweet spot between bluegrass and punk rock. They feature a blistering lineup filled with gang vocals, upright bass, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar and drums.

This JPR Live session is made possible with support from the Talent Club, serving cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their event schedule their website.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Live SessionsJPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson