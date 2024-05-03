JPR Live Session | John Dough Boys

John Dough Boys have decorated the Southern Oregon musical landscape for the last few decades playing boot-stompin’, barn-shaking, PBR-slamming original music that occupies the sweet spot between bluegrass and punk rock. They feature a blistering lineup filled with gang vocals, upright bass, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar and drums.

This JPR Live session is made possible with support from the Talent Club, serving cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their event schedule their website.

