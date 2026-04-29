Southern Oregon brunch and winery events for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day weekend arrives at the same time as Oregon Wine Month, making May one of the busiest and most varied times for brunch across Southern Oregon.

Jefferson Exchange Host Natalie Golay spoke with Will Smith, Nicole Larsen, Paula Bandy and Chef Carl Krause of Wilder Cooking about where to go for brunch, from casual comfort food to winery events and destination dining.

The art of brunch

To elevate a home-cooked brunch, focus on seasonal, local ingredients. Krause said simple additions can make a difference.

“The quickest and easiest way to elevate home cooking is just to incorporate fresh herbs,” Krause said, adding that they should be used at the end of cooking for the most impact.

For color and flavor, he suggested edible flowers such as nasturtiums, which he said have a peppery taste.

Krause said May is morel mushroom season and described this year as especially productive. He also encouraged home cooks to visit farmers markets for inspiration, noting that vendors often offer high-quality local meats, including pork and bacon.

For smaller gatherings, Smith recommended a relaxed, build-your-own approach that keeps the host out of the kitchen. He suggested options such as avocado toast served on a large platter, with toppings like pomegranate seeds, eggs and bacon for guests to assemble themselves.

Smith said the goal is to reduce pressure on the host and avoid the need to serve a hot meal.

“Let yourself off the hook and enjoy yourself, have a drink, and sit down,” he said.

Brunch recommendations

Buttercloud Bakery in Medford stands out for its bakery-driven menu and rich, familiar dishes. Bandy pointed to its biscuits and gravy and the restaurant's take on eggs Benedict served on a house-made biscuit, along with baked goods and a spiced Mayan mocha. “Their food is just delicious,” Bandy said.

Over Easy in downtown Medford offers a more eclectic approach. The menu rotates with creative dishes, and Bandy recommended the mimosas in multiple flavors.

Tartine Brunch Club in Medford offers more traditional brunch fare, focusing on crepes, omelets and classic egg dishes. “They’ve always done an excellent brunch,” Smith said.

Callahan's Mountain Lodge in Ashland also offers a traditional brunch menu in a mountain setting. “The outdoor seating is stunning,” Larsen said. “It really is the experience of being there.”

River's Edge in Grants Pass pairs a straightforward menu with a standout riverside setting. "If it's a beautiful day and the sun is out, it is a magical place," Smith said.

Redfish in Port Orford offers ocean views and a strong cocktail program. “It’s a worthy adventure,” Larsen said.

Mother's Day winery brunches and other yevents

Dancin Vineyards in Medford is hosting a “Roses and Rosé” weekend with a new wine release and food pairings for Mother’s Day.

Padigan Winery in Medford is offering a build-your-own mimosa bar, leaning into a more casual, customizable brunch experience.

Hummingbird Estate in Central Point is planning a Mother’s Day brunch with catering and vineyard views.

Punch House Winery in Central Point features a multi-course brunch, adding a more structured, sit-down option to the mix.

Kriselle Cellars in White City offers pizzas cooked to order from a wood-fired oven, along with additional food and specials over Mother’s Day weekend.

The Mushroom, Music, and Wine Festival in McCloud, California, includes guided mushroom foraging tours.

Self-guided tours are another way to experience Rogue Valley wineries. Bandy recommends them as a flexible way to sample multiple wineries without a fixed schedule.



Roam the Rogue on May 2 follows the Upper Rogue Wine Trail north of Medford, with stops along the Rogue River including Cliff Creek Cellars, Kriselle Cellars, Bayer Family Estate and Del Rio Vineyards.

on May 2 follows the Upper Rogue Wine Trail north of Medford, with stops along the Rogue River including Cliff Creek Cellars, Kriselle Cellars, Bayer Family Estate and Del Rio Vineyards. The Jacksonville Wine Cruise on May 3 features seven wineries in and around Jacksonville, with a seasonal trolley that allows visitors to hop on and off between stops.

on May 3 features seven wineries in and around Jacksonville, with a seasonal trolley that allows visitors to hop on and off between stops. The Uncorked Barrel Tour in the Applegate Valley offers a self-guided route with multiple winery stops and food pairings, with organizers recommending visitors start at the far end of the route and work their way back.

Guests

Nicole Larsen , food and outdoor enthusiast

, food and outdoor enthusiast Paula Bandy , podcaster, JPR's "Through the Wine Glass"

, podcaster, JPR's "Through the Wine Glass" William Smith , podcaster, JPR's "Savor"

, podcaster, JPR's "Savor" Carl Krause, chef and owner, Wilder Cooking