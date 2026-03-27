How women are reshaping Southern Oregon’s wine industry

In Southern Oregon’s Applegate Valley, a growing number of women are reshaping the wine industry. Rachel Martin, founder and winemaker at Red Lily Vineyards, is part of that shift.

Martin recalled a 2022 photo shoot that brought together 10 female wine leaders. She said the moment underscored how much the industry has changed.

"If you would have asked me back in 2000 if I could have ever envisioned myself in a picture that was a lineup of women leaders, I don’t know if I could have," Martin said.

In the heart of Oregon's Applegate Valley, a movement is aging as beautifully as a fine Tempranillo. Rachel Martin, founder and winemaker of Red Lily Vineyards, stands at the forefront of a growing generation of women redefining the wine industry.

Reflecting on a 2022 photo shoot that gathered ten female wine leaders—ranging in age from eight months to 89-year-old pioneer Trouty Moore—Martin noted the profound shift in the industry's landscape.

Rachel Martin Rachel Martin, owner, Red Lily Vineyards

Martin did not begin her career in wine. She studied criminal law before returning to the Rogue Valley in 2000 to “reinvent” herself.

She started on an organic basil farm and later pursued vineyard work along the Applegate River. A key step came when she apprenticed under winemaker Sarah Powell.

“If you can find a mentor, somebody that you can see that is successful, then you can see that success for yourself,” Martin said. “I often feel like there would be no Rachel without Sarah Powell.”

Martin focuses on Spanish and Portuguese grape varieties, including Tempranillo, Tinta Cão and Touriga Nacional.

“I love those big Spanish wines that kind of rip your head off,” she said. “That’s my jam.”

She said working in a male-dominated field has required creativity. In the cellar, she uses pulley systems and other adaptations to manage physically demanding tasks.

Today, Red Lily operates with an all-woman crew. Martin said that sense of collaboration extends across the Applegate Valley, where winemakers often support one another during harvest.

“I have a strong tribe of women," she said. "Give me a group of middle-aged women, and we’re going to figure it out."

After 25 years in the industry, Martin said she is focused on mentoring the next generation of winemakers.

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