First Pelican Bay student to earn Cal Poly Humboldt degree heads to graduate school

Arthur Monarque became the first incarcerated student at Pelican Bay State Prison to earn a bachelor's degree through Cal Poly Humboldt. Now, after serving a 10-year sentence, he is preparing to attend Wake Forest University on a full scholarship to pursue a master's degree.

His story comes as prison education programs expand nationwide following the restoration of Pell Grant eligibility for incarcerated students. Supporters say those programs can reduce recidivism and create new opportunities for people after release.

Monarque grew up in Southern California's San Gabriel Valley, where he said violence and gang culture were common. While incarcerated, he discovered higher education and began charting a different course for his future.

"In prison, I found education," Monarque said. "That just opened my mind and changed my life around."

Maxwell Schnurer Arthur Monarque on graduation day at Cal Poly Humboldt University.

Monarque earned his degree through Cal Poly Humboldt's bachelor's program at Pelican Bay, one of the first prison-based programs to benefit from restored Pell Grant funding.

His mentor, Maxwell Schnurer, chair of Cal Poly Humboldt's communication department and coordinator of the Pelican Bay bachelor's program, said students in the program are often exceptionally engaged.

"You walk into the classroom, and the textbooks are just underlined, highlighted, and noted," Schnurer said.

Monarque said classroom discussions were often lively because students consistently completed the reading and arrived prepared to engage with the material.

Schnurer said higher education can help formerly incarcerated people build stable lives after release. He said education opens doors to new opportunities and pointed to research showing that people who earn college degrees while incarcerated are less likely to return to prison.

Schnurer also credited Project Rebound with helping formerly incarcerated students continue their education and navigate the transition back into their communities.

Monarque hopes to become a teacher and help others see possibilities beyond their current circumstances.

As he prepares to begin graduate studies at Wake Forest, he said his advice to others facing adversity is simple: stay motivated and keep moving forward.

"It doesn't matter where you come from," Monarque said. "Just don't stop."

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