Why a Southern Oregon vineyard had to add a disclaimer to its orange wine

A Southern Oregon vineyard known for its lavender fields is introducing two orange wines this summer, including a sparkling version that required an unusual federal disclaimer after regulators worried consumers might mistake it for wine made from oranges.

Dos Mariposas Vineyards and Lavender Farm, located in the Rogue Valley, is releasing a still, skin-fermented sauvignon blanc and a sparkling wine called Mariposa Naranja.

Unlike traditional white wines, orange wines are made by fermenting white grapes with their skins, giving them a deeper color and more tannic flavor.

For owner Terri Rennick-Deering and her family, the venture began with a leap of faith. They moved from the Twin Cities and purchased the property sight unseen, hoping to find a warmer climate and a place where multiple generations of the family could live together.

"We decided starting a vineyard with no experience whatsoever at owning or running a small business or doing any farming would be a great idea," Rennick-Deering said.

The idea has proven successful, she said.

The sparkling wine's label became an unexpected hurdle. Federal regulators worried consumers could confuse the grape wine with a fruit wine made from oranges.

"We finally came upon a solution," Rennick-Deering said, referring to the lengthy disclaimer now required on the label.

After extensive discussions, the vineyard and regulators settled on a label that includes a lengthy disclaimer explaining the wine is made from grapes, not oranges.

Rennick-Deering said the wine has a bright earthiness and more acidity and tannins than a typical white wine.

The vineyard is also known for its lavender fields, which thrive in a climate Rennick-Deering compares to Southern France.

Rennick-Deering said lavender has a wide range of uses, including culinary and wellness applications, and pairs well with wine.

That combination comes together in the vineyard's Mimosa-posa, made with sparkling wine and lavender lemonade.

Visitors can experience the vineyard during Lavender Festival weekends in June and July. The event includes U-pick lavender bundles, live music and demonstrations of lavender oil distillation.

Rennick-Deering said there is something especially relaxing about sipping wine while listening to bees buzz across a field of purple blooms.

Guest

Terri Rennick-Deering, owner, Dos Mariposas Vineyards and Lavender Farm