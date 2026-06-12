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The Jefferson Exchange

Activist Robin Greenfield takes on yearlong foraging challenge

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:05 AM PDT
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Robin Greenfield displays his foraged food pantry.
Courtesy of Robin Greenfield
Robin Greenfield displays his foraged food pantry.

Robin Greenfield is eight months into a yearlong challenge to forage all of his food and medicine. He describes the effort as an experiment in living more closely with his environmental values after concluding that his previous lifestyle contributed to ecological harm.

Greenfield travels with a mobile pantry containing more than 200 species of plants and other foods, including wild rice, stinging nettles, mushrooms and sea salt harvested from the ocean. He gathers food in places ranging from city parks and vacant lots to plants commonly considered weeds.

While some question whether widespread foraging is practical, Greenfield argues that industrial food systems pose greater long-term risks.

"We are on a path to extinction as a humanity through the food that we are currently eating," he said.

At the center of his activism is what he calls the "Earth Code," a philosophy that prioritizes ecological stewardship over laws he believes fail to protect the environment. Greenfield sometimes harvests plants in areas where foraging is prohibited, arguing that environmental responsibility can justify acts of civil disobedience.

Greenfield is also promoting the 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative, a decentralized effort to plant fruit trees and other food-producing plants in communities nationwide.

He said the challenge has strengthened his sense of connection to the natural world.

"I'm feeling more and more that I am a part of all of this," Greenfield said.

Guest

  • Robin Greenfield, food forager and activist

Events

  • Greenfield will speak from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 13 at SOL Gratitude Village in Mt. Shasta, California.
  • He will also speak from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on June 17 at Bellview Grange in Ashland, Oregon.
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay