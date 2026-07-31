How SOU's OLLI helps retirees stay connected and keep learning

Southern Oregon University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is offering a record 160 courses this fall, expanding opportunities for older adults to learn new skills and connect with others in retirement.

The volunteer-run program offers classes ranging from history and science to jewelry making and ceramics. Organizers say the courses are designed for learning and community rather than grades or academic credit.

Tom Woosnam, OLLI's vice president and a retired high school physics teacher, said the institute provides retirees with both intellectual stimulation and a sense of belonging.

Bob Palermini / Courtesy of OLLI OLLI offers off-campus hands-on classes at Talent Maker City in Talent, Oregon.

"OLLI was a perfect fit, and I think it is for so many other people in this area too," Woosnam said.

Woosnam said OLLI's philosophy of "learning for the fun of it" creates an environment where instructors and students are connected by shared curiosity. The institute is volunteer-run, with instructors donating their time.

Laura Simonds, a former OLLI president who worked in the publishing industry, said the program has helped her stay mentally and physically engaged after retirement.

"To keep mentally and physically engaged, I think is critical," she said. "Certainly, OLLI, here at SOU, gives you those opportunities."

Simonds said the program also helps retirees build friendships and stay connected to the community.

Annual membership costs $150 and includes unlimited courses during OLLI's three academic terms. Woosnam called it "the best value in the Rogue Valley."

Event

OLLI will host a free open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Southern Oregon University's Stevenson Union. The event will include refreshments, door prizes and opportunities to learn about classes and community partners. Registration is encouraged.

Guests

Laura Simonds , former OLLI president, co-chair OLLI Open House

, former OLLI president, co-chair OLLI Open House Tom Woosnam, vice president, president-elect, OLLI



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