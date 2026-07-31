How one Eugene resident turned a quarter-acre lot into a sustainability model

Sustainability activist Jan Spencer has spent the past 25 years transforming his quarter-acre suburban property in Eugene into a model for more sustainable living.

Spencer, author of "A Primer for Paradigm Shift," argues that creating a more sustainable society requires living within ecological limits, rethinking economic systems and emphasizing human potential.

Spencer said today's environmental, economic and social challenges stem from a consumer culture that prioritizes financial growth over the natural world. He argued that people can begin making changes in their own lives without waiting for government action.

"What can happen in the present is that people can make many of these changes in their own lives with their own families, with their own friends and neighbors, their own communities, and make these changes without permission at all," Spencer said.

As an example, Spencer pointed to Portland's Kailash Eco Village. He said the former apartment complex was transformed from a neglected property into an ecologically focused community through a shared vision and collective effort.

Spencer said one of the central ideas in his work is repairing existing places rather than building new ones. He also said neighborhood associations can become effective tools for community change because they operate where people live.

Ultimately, Spencer said sustainability begins with personal decisions about how people spend their time and money. He said choices such as living more modestly or relying less on cars can have immediate benefits.

"Paradigm shift not only is an action to live harmoniously with the natural world, but it's a social dynamic as well," Spencer said.

Guest