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The Jefferson Exchange

How one Eugene resident turned a quarter-acre lot into a sustainability model

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:56 AM PDT
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Jan Spencer, eco activist and author of "A Primer for Paradigm Shift," gives a tour of his quarter-acre suburban property to eco-tourists.
Jan Spencer
Jan Spencer, eco activist and author of "A Primer for Paradigm Shift," gives a tour of his quarter-acre suburban property in Eugene to ecotourists.

Sustainability activist Jan Spencer has spent the past 25 years transforming his quarter-acre suburban property in Eugene into a model for more sustainable living.

Spencer, author of "A Primer for Paradigm Shift," argues that creating a more sustainable society requires living within ecological limits, rethinking economic systems and emphasizing human potential.

Spencer said today's environmental, economic and social challenges stem from a consumer culture that prioritizes financial growth over the natural world. He argued that people can begin making changes in their own lives without waiting for government action.

"What can happen in the present is that people can make many of these changes in their own lives with their own families, with their own friends and neighbors, their own communities, and make these changes without permission at all," Spencer said.

As an example, Spencer pointed to Portland's Kailash Eco Village. He said the former apartment complex was transformed from a neglected property into an ecologically focused community through a shared vision and collective effort.

Spencer said one of the central ideas in his work is repairing existing places rather than building new ones. He also said neighborhood associations can become effective tools for community change because they operate where people live.

Ultimately, Spencer said sustainability begins with personal decisions about how people spend their time and money. He said choices such as living more modestly or relying less on cars can have immediate benefits.

"Paradigm shift not only is an action to live harmoniously with the natural world, but it's a social dynamic as well," Spencer said.

Guest

  • Jan Spencer, ecological sustainability activist, author of "A Primer for Paradigm Shift"
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay