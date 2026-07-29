Bigfoot may be the draw, but history keeps visitors exploring Willow Creek

Willow Creek has long embraced its reputation as the "Bigfoot Capital of the World." But local leaders say the small Trinity County community offers visitors much more than stories about an elusive creature.

Nestled along the Trinity River in Six Rivers National Forest, Willow Creek is also known for its outdoor recreation, logging history and growing efforts to share the area's Native American heritage.

"We are known for being the place where you can have river fun in the mountain sun, but there is so much more to do than just river activities," said Shannon Hughes, president of the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer at the Willow Creek China Flat Museum.

Bigfoot remains one of the town's biggest draws. Visitors come to learn about the famous 1958 footprint casts discovered by logger Jerry Crew and the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, which many enthusiasts believe captured the legendary creature on camera.

Hughes said many visitors who come for Bigfoot end up discovering the town itself.

"People come searching for Bigfoot," Hughes said. "Then, they find Willow Creek."

Courtesy of the Willow Creek China Flat Museum The Willow Creek China Flat Museum features artifacts and stories of the region beyond the legend of Bigfoot.

The Willow Creek China Flat Museum highlights the region's history, including logging, Chinese mining and the origin of the community's name. The museum recently opened a Native Room developed in partnership with the Hoopa and Tsnungwe tribes.

The collaboration allows the museum to expand its interpretation of the region's history while incorporating perspectives from the area's Native communities.

Visitors can also time their trip around the 65th annual Bigfoot Days festival or explore the town's museums, trails and river access throughout the year.

Guest