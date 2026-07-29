For $25, high school students can start college at Cal Poly Humboldt

High school juniors and seniors in Humboldt and Del Norte counties can earn affordable college credit while taking classes alongside university students through a new Cal Poly Humboldt pilot program designed to ease the transition to higher education.

The High School Scholars program allows eligible students to enroll in up to six units of regular Cal Poly Humboldt coursework for $25 per semester. Supporters say the combination of low-cost tuition, a dedicated academic adviser and an authentic college experience helps students make the transition from high school to college.

Unlike many dual-enrollment programs, High School Scholars places students directly into existing university classes rather than offering college coursework on a high school campus. Students can attend classes in person or online alongside regularly enrolled Cal Poly Humboldt students.

"Part of that is immersion ... the power of place," said Alison Hodges, the program's lead academic adviser. "Actually being on a college campus or in an online college class where they can start to imagine themselves as a full-time college student."

Supported by the Redwood Coast K-16 Educational Collaborative, the program is intended to reduce financial barriers that can keep local students from pursuing higher education. Students pay $25 per semester regardless of whether they take one class or the full six-unit course load.

Hodges said the program is also designed to help students navigate the transition from high school to college by introducing them to campus resources before they enroll full time.

"Exposing students to this idea that it is normal and encouraged for even your best college student to still go to tutoring or get academic coaching or create study groups," Hodges said.

Guest