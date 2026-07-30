Roadside restaurants worth the stop from Crater Lake to Dunsmuir

Summer is road trip season, and whether you're headed to Crater Lake or simply looking for your next great burger, the journey is often just as memorable as the destination.

Jefferson Public Radio's Natalie Golay recently asked food stylist Will Smith and self-described foodie mom Nicole Larsen to share the Southern Oregon and Northern California restaurants they always recommend. Their picks range from nostalgic burger stands and family traditions to chef-driven favorites and one unforgettable roadside fruit stand.

Roadside classics

Floyd’s Frosty, McCloud: Larsen said Floyd's captures everything she loves about a small-town burger stand. The restaurant doesn't rely on a big sign to attract customers. Instead, visitors know they've found it because it's always busy.

Inside, customers have filled a wall with illustrated napkins celebrating the restaurant.

"They've dedicated a whole wall to just how much people love it," she said. "They'll draw pictures of the burgers and pictures of kids eating them. It's really cute."

Phil’s Frosty, Shady Cove: This historic eatery is famous for its simple, classic cheeseburgers. Larsen said she rode her horse there as a child, noting its long-standing place in the community.

"It's the one that's like you're walking back in time," Larsen said. "It feels historic."

Dave’s Place, Fort Jones: For Larsen, Dave's Place proves that great burgers don't need fancy toppings or trendy ingredients. She recommends sticking with the basics at the small Fort Jones restaurant.

"It's a total hole in the wall ... super nice people, and a good classic," Larsen said. "Get the simple burger."

Jimmy’s Classic Drive-In, Grants Pass: Located in an A-frame building with a covered patio, this drive-in is exceptionally dog-friendly, even offering free whipped cream and bacon "pup cups."

"The burger was delish," Golay said. "The tomatoes were red. The lettuce was green. It’s just a really friendly place."

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay A burger and tots at Jimmy's Classic Drive-in, Grants Pass, Oregon.

Casual eats worth the drive

Jasper’s Cafe, Medford: This spot offers creative burgers made from exotic meats, like boar and kangaroo. Smith recommends the Santa Fe burger, which features roasted poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese.

"They're kind of known for different kind of crazy meat options," Smith said. "It's a proper good burger spot."

Salt and Fire, Ashland: With locations at the Oak Knoll golf course and downtown Ashland, Smith said this eatery stands out because so much of the menu is made in-house.

"They make all their own pickles and side sauces," he said. "It's a pretty amazing spot."

Beckie’s Cafe, Union Creek: Larsen said no trip toward Crater Lake feels complete without a stop at Beckie's Cafe for its homestyle meals and famous pie.

"Their signature is the huckleberry pie," she said.

Surrounded by giant trees and waterfalls, it offers a nostalgic vibe for travelers heading to the national park.

Yaks on the 5, Dunsmuir: Larsen recommends this restaurant for its oversized burgers and lively atmosphere.

"You better be prepared to have wide-mouth, big handfuls of great food," she said. "People are just jamming in there. They're just super excited."

A roadside fruit stand: Smith said one of his favorite summer food memories didn't come from a restaurant at all. It came from an unmanned fruit stand in Talent, where he bought what he still considers the best peach he's ever eaten.

"I don't know who they were," Smith said. "I don't think there was even a sign. They were just in bags, and you put money in a coffee can."

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