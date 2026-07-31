Rogue Valley groups share tips for protecting pets in extreme heat

Extreme heat and wildfire smoke can be dangerous for pets, community cats and other animals. Two Rogue Valley organizations say simple precautions can help keep them safe during the hottest days of summer.

Laurie Cuddy, president of Rogue Valley Street Dogs, said pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness face additional challenges because they may have limited access to shade and water. She said animals can quickly develop heat-related illnesses in extreme temperatures.

"People do everything they can to look out for their animals first," Cuddy said. "But not having access to water is a huge issue, because in the extreme heat animals need much more water."

Rogue Valley Street Dogs distributes supplies including cooling collars, paw wax and protective booties to help keep animals safe. Cuddy said flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs are especially vulnerable to overheating.

Amanda Linnehan, president and executive director of Rogue Community Cat Rescue, said cats are also at risk during periods of extreme heat. She warned that pet carriers left in the sun can heat up rapidly and become dangerous.

Amanda Linnehan / Courtesy of Rogue Community Cat Rescue Rogue Community Cat Rescue is concerned about the health and welfare of cats across the Rogue Valley, which can exponentially outnumber of the population of at-risk dogs.

"When a cat pants, it's almost you've hit a point where you have an emergency," Linnehan said. "That cat needs to be cooled off immediately."

Linnehan encourages residents caring for outdoor cat colonies to provide shade and frozen water bottles to help animals stay cool.

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