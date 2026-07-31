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The Jefferson Exchange

Rogue Valley groups share tips for protecting pets in extreme heat

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT
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A service dog wears gear from Rogue Valley Street Dogs, including booties to protect all four paws from hot pavements.
Laurie Cuddy
/
Courtesy of Rogue Valley Street Dogs
A service dog wears gear from Rogue Valley Street Dogs, including booties to protect all four paws from hot pavements.

Extreme heat and wildfire smoke can be dangerous for pets, community cats and other animals. Two Rogue Valley organizations say simple precautions can help keep them safe during the hottest days of summer.

Laurie Cuddy, president of Rogue Valley Street Dogs, said pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness face additional challenges because they may have limited access to shade and water. She said animals can quickly develop heat-related illnesses in extreme temperatures.

"People do everything they can to look out for their animals first," Cuddy said. "But not having access to water is a huge issue, because in the extreme heat animals need much more water."

Rogue Valley Street Dogs distributes supplies including cooling collars, paw wax and protective booties to help keep animals safe. Cuddy said flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs are especially vulnerable to overheating.

Amanda Linnehan, president and executive director of Rogue Community Cat Rescue, said cats are also at risk during periods of extreme heat. She warned that pet carriers left in the sun can heat up rapidly and become dangerous.

Rogue Community Cat Rescue is concerned about the health and welfare of cats across the Rogue Valley, which can exponentially outnumber of the population of at-risk dogs.
Amanda Linnehan
/
Courtesy of Rogue Community Cat Rescue
Rogue Community Cat Rescue is concerned about the health and welfare of cats across the Rogue Valley, which can exponentially outnumber of the population of at-risk dogs.

"When a cat pants, it's almost you've hit a point where you have an emergency," Linnehan said. "That cat needs to be cooled off immediately."

Linnehan encourages residents caring for outdoor cat colonies to provide shade and frozen water bottles to help animals stay cool.

Guests

  • Laurie Cuddy, president, Rogue Valley Street Dogs
  • Amanda Linnehan, president and executive director, Rogue Community Cat Rescue
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay