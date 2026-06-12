SOU Student Film Festival showcases emerging filmmakers in Ashland

The 21st annual SOU Student Film Festival is showcasing the work of student filmmakers from Southern Oregon University's digital cinema program.

The festival features 14 short films selected from 28 submissions and serves as the culmination of a course focused on film distribution and festival promotion.

Festival Director Sophia Guerrero said she wanted the event to highlight the range of work being produced by students in the program.

"I really wanted the festival to showcase all of the talented and creative work that people have been working on the past year and really show a diverse range of genre," Guerrero said.

Southern Oregon University Student Film Festival Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.

The selected films span multiple genres, including horror, science fiction, drama and comedy.

Among this year's award winners is Maddy Peterson, who received the Best Cinematography award for her work on the horror film "The Hollowing."

Peterson said screening the film at the Varsity Theatre was a memorable experience.

Southern Oregon University Student Film Festival Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.

"Seeing that film on the big screen for the first time and hearing everyone's reactions to the film was so just surreal," she said.

In addition to showcasing student work, the festival connects filmmakers with industry professionals. Guerrero said a jury of 20 to 30 local media professionals participated in evaluating films and interacting with students.

Guests

Sophia Guerrero , director, SOU Student Film Festival

, director, SOU Student Film Festival Maddy Peterson, filmmaker, "The Hollowing"

Event

The festival's final screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 11.

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