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The Jefferson Exchange

SOU Student Film Festival showcases emerging filmmakers in Ashland

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:42 AM PDT
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Audience at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on June 1, 2026 for the 21st Annual Student Film Festival.
Marvin Walder
Audience at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on June 1, 2026 for the 21st Annual Student Film Festival.

The 21st annual SOU Student Film Festival is showcasing the work of student filmmakers from Southern Oregon University's digital cinema program.

The festival features 14 short films selected from 28 submissions and serves as the culmination of a course focused on film distribution and festival promotion.

Festival Director Sophia Guerrero said she wanted the event to highlight the range of work being produced by students in the program.

"I really wanted the festival to showcase all of the talented and creative work that people have been working on the past year and really show a diverse range of genre," Guerrero said.

Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.
Southern Oregon University Student Film Festival
Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.

The selected films span multiple genres, including horror, science fiction, drama and comedy.

Among this year's award winners is Maddy Peterson, who received the Best Cinematography award for her work on the horror film "The Hollowing."

Peterson said screening the film at the Varsity Theatre was a memorable experience.

Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.
Southern Oregon University Student Film Festival
Still image from "The Hollowing," which won Best Cinematography at the 21st Annual SOU Student Film Festival.

"Seeing that film on the big screen for the first time and hearing everyone's reactions to the film was so just surreal," she said.

In addition to showcasing student work, the festival connects filmmakers with industry professionals. Guerrero said a jury of 20 to 30 local media professionals participated in evaluating films and interacting with students.

Guests

  • Sophia Guerrero, director, SOU Student Film Festival
  • Maddy Peterson, filmmaker, "The Hollowing"

Event

  • The festival's final screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 11.

JPR is licensed to Southern Oregon University, but our newsroom operates independently. Guided by our journalistic standards and ethics, we cover the university like any other organization in the region. No university official reviewed or edited this story before it was published.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay