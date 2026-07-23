More Coos County homes are being built in wildfire country. Officials want residents to prepare

Coos County has updated its Community Wildfire Protection Plan for the first time in more than a decade as more residents build homes in fire-prone areas.

County officials say the revised plan focuses on helping homeowners reduce wildfire risk, preparing for changing fire behavior and recruiting more volunteer firefighters as development expands into the wildland-urban interface.

Debbie Mueller, emergency coordinator with the Coos County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management, said more people are moving into forested areas, making wildfire preparedness increasingly important.

"People are moving further and further into forests," Mueller said.

One of the plan's biggest priorities is creating defensible space around homes. Mueller said the most important area is the first 5 feet surrounding a house.

"Most important is the five-foot perimeter around your home, being sure that you don't have needles or leaves piled up, that you don't have plants right next to your home," Mueller said.

She said modern wildfires can generate large embers that travel long distances, igniting homes well ahead of the main fire.

"An ember isn't always something tiny," Mueller said. "It can be as big as your hand, because stuff gets picked up and it just flies."

To reduce that risk, the county recommends installing one-eighth-inch metal mesh over vents and clearing leaves and other debris from roofs and gutters.

The updated plan also encourages homeowners to prepare for insurance inspections. Mueller said many insurers now use satellite imagery to identify wildfire hazards, and homeowners who do not address problems may risk losing coverage.

The plan also seeks to address a shortage of volunteer firefighters by introducing students to fire service careers.

"We realized that we need to start promoting, educating our kids about what's out there and this is a viable career," Mueller said.

Mueller said the goal is to build a stronger culture of wildfire preparedness while ensuring enough volunteers are available to protect Coos County as wildfire risk continues to evolve.

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