Medford opens Oregon's largest municipal pickleball complex

Medford has opened a new $2 million pickleball complex at Howard Memorial Sports Park.

The 19-court facility is the largest municipal pickleball complex in Oregon, according to city officials. Rich Rosenthal, director of Medford Parks and Recreation Facilities, said the project was driven by growing demand for dedicated pickleball courts.

The city's recently updated strategic plan identified dedicated pickleball courts as a priority because of their potential community impact and use. Rosenthal said players prefer courts designed specifically for pickleball over courts shared with tennis.

"If you are a dedicated pickleball player, you really want to have a dedicated court," Rosenthalk said.

The facility was completed in 246 days through a public-private partnership. The Southern Oregon Pickleball Association helped raise $900,000 through its foundation, including a $500,000 naming-rights contribution from Lithia & Driveway.

The Wes Howard Memorial Foundation provided the land and contributed more than $1 million toward development. Rosenthal said the project reflects the late Wes Howard's goal of creating recreational opportunities for local children and families.

City officials hope the complex will attract regional and national tournaments while also serving local players. The courts are open for free drop-in play from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rosenthal said the closing time was established to minimize impacts on nearby residents.

"We need to be good neighbors," he said.

Rosenthal said he believes pickleball's popularity will continue because players of different ages and skill levels can compete together.

"Someone who's seven can play with someone who's 77," he said. "That's why it's here to stay."

Guest

Rich Rosenthal, director, Medford Parks and Recreation Facilities