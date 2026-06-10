Pride Month books and summer reading recommendations from Oregon experts

Looking for your next summer read? Librarians and booksellers from across Southern Oregon and the South Coast shared their favorite picks on the Jefferson Exchange, recommending everything from queer history and historical fiction to spy romances, dark satire and investigative nonfiction.

With June marking Pride Month and summer vacation season underway, the panel highlighted books that explore LGBTQ+ history and identity alongside lighter reads perfect for a beach bag or relaxing afternoon.

Pride Month picks

"The Six Loves of James I" by Gareth Russell

Sami Pierson, director of the Coos Bay Public Library, recommends this biography of King James I of England. Drawing on historical records, Russell examines the king's relationships with both women and men while exploring the political intrigue of the royal court.

Pierson said the book remains fascinating even beyond its LGBTQ+ themes because of its portrait of power, ambition and manipulation among England's ruling elite.

"Even if you removed his relationships out of this book, it is a fascinating book of just intrigue and paranoid personalities," Pierson said.

"The Lilac People" by Milo Todd

Set in Nazi Germany, this historical novel follows a trans man who escapes persecution and struggles to survive through World War II. Ashland Public Library Branch Manager Kristen Anderson said the novel highlights an often-overlooked chapter of LGBTQ+ history.

"Gayness and queerness have existed for centuries," Anderson said.

The story also introduces readers to Magnus Hirschfeld, a pioneering researcher whose work studying gender and sexuality was largely destroyed by the Nazis.

"The Einstein of Sex: Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld, Visionary of Weimar Berlin" by Daniel Brook

For readers interested in the real-life history behind The Lilac People, Anderson recommends Brook's biography of Hirschfeld.

The book examines the life of the Jewish physician and sexologist whose research challenged binary ideas about gender and sexuality decades before such discussions became mainstream. Much of Hirschfeld's research was lost when the Nazis destroyed his institute.

Anderson described it as a compelling nonfiction companion to Todd's novel.

"Whistler" by Anne Patchett

Bloomsbury Books owner Megan Isser recommends Patchett's novel as both a Pride Month read and a comforting summer escape.

The story explores family, memory and the consequences of secrets, including closeted sexuality. Isser said Patchett's steady storytelling style makes the novel particularly appealing during the hectic summer months.

"With all of the intensity of the memories that happen in this book, the kindness and love is what just put my nerves at ease," Isser said.

"Tuxedo Society" by Paul Rudnick

Pierson describes this novel as a fast-paced mix of queer romance, comedy and espionage.

"It's just a fun read, and a fast read that is perfect for relaxing and just kicking back," she said.

The story follows an actor who unexpectedly finds himself drawn into the world of international spying while navigating a budding romance. Pierson said it is an ideal vacation read.

Summer reads for the beach — or anywhere else

"The Flatshare" by Beth O'Leary

Pierson recommends this popular romantic comedy about two strangers who share an apartment but never meet because they work opposite schedules.

Their relationship begins through notes left for one another and gradually develops into something deeper. Pierson called it the kind of book that leaves readers feeling good after turning the final page.

"We'll Prescribe You a Cat" by Syou Ishida

Pierson also recommends this Japanese bestseller and its sequel, We'll Prescribe You Another Cat.

She said the books are part of a growing trend of cat-themed Japanese fiction that offers gentle, uplifting stories and low-stress reading.

"They're not demanding of you," Pierson said. "They're just light and easy to read."

"Yesteryear" by Caro Claire Burke

Anderson describes this dark satire as one of the books likely to generate conversation this summer.

She calls it a "ping pong book" because it ricochets between the curated social media life of a modern-day trad-wife influencer and the realities of life in the 1800s. The novel serves as a critique of those who romanticize the past, and Anderson and Pierson praised its unpredictable plot and sharp social commentary.

"It's billed as dark satire," Anderson said. "It's just got a crazy cool hook."

Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett

The author of The Help returns with her first novel in roughly 15 years.

Set in 1930s Mississippi, the book explores issues including eugenics, prostitution and forced sterilization while following a cast of interconnected characters. Anderson said the novel balances heavy subject matter with humor and memorable personalities.

"It's the characters," Anderson said. "That's what drives the story."

"London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth" by Patrick Radden Keefe

For nonfiction readers, Isser recommends this investigative account of a young man's death and the hidden networks of wealth and power surrounding the case.

"If you want a thriller, a real-life thriller, this book is incredible," Isser said.

She praised Keefe's reporting and said the book is a gripping investigation into family, secrecy and influence.

Guests

Kristen Anderson , branch manager, Jackson County Library Services

, branch manager, Jackson County Library Services Sami Pierson , director, Coos Bay Public Library

, director, Coos Bay Public Library Megan Isser, owner, Bloomsbury Books