Election Results 2024 Oregon

-
U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, who represents Eugene, Roseburg and parts of the southern Oregon Coast, appears to have secured a second term in Congress, according to early numbers on election night.
-
The measure would divvy up more than $6 billion in new taxes among Oregon residents every year.
-
Sara Bristol seems to be losing her bid for reelection, according to preliminary results.
-
Voters in Josephine County appeared to have rejected a new tax that would fund the county’s Veterans Service Office, or VSO. That’s according to preliminary results from election night.
-
In the race for Jackson County's next commissioner, Republican Randy Sparacino is leading Democrat Denise Krause, according to preliminary results.
-
Oregon’s attorney general oversees the state’s Department of Justice, which is responsible for defending state agencies and laws in court.