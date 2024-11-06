© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shane Mitchell set to become next Klamath County Sheriff

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:29 AM PST
A man with buzzed hair wearing a long-sleeve red and white striped shirt, sitting at a table gesturing and speaking into a microphone.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Shane Mitchell speaking at a debate for Klamath County Sheriff, October 7, 2024.

The race for Klamath County Sheriff has been full of controversy and bitter fights. Now, preliminary results show Shane Mitchell with a commanding lead.

As of 6:30 Wednesday morning, Mitchell was leading his opponent Brian Bryson, 67.1 percent to 32 percent.

Both Brian Bryson and Mitchell come with extensive experience at the Sheriff’s department. They’ve been competing to replace the current Sheriff, Chris Kaber, who decided not to run for re-election. That’s after an extended public fight with county commissioners over ethics and the management of his two sons, who also work at the department.

Bryson and Mitchell both want the county to move past the drama of the past year, and focus on making the sheriff’s office better. That includes rebuilding relationships with law enforcement partners and addressing county budget shortfalls.

Mitchell would be one of, if not the first, Native American sheriff in Oregon. Mitchell is an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes.

It could take days before we know the final results, since ballots in Oregon can arrive up to one week past Election Day and still be counted.
Tags
Politics & Government Election Results 2024 OregonTop StoriesElection 2024Klamath CountySheriff's officeAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now