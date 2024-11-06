Psilocybin bans win big in Brookings, Sutherlin and Rogue River

All three cities previously approved two-year moratoriums on psilocybin businesses, but those temporary bans expire at the end of this year. So, residents voted again on the future of psilocybin businesses in their cities.

As of Wednesday morning, voters in Brookings were passing the ban about 60 percent to almost 40 percent.

The ban in Sutherlin was passing almost 65 percent to approximately 35 percent.

In Rogue River, the ban was passing about 63 percent to approximately 36 percent.

Psilocybin is found in psychedelic mushrooms and used to treat mental health issues, like PTSD and severe depression. It was approved for therapeutic use in Oregon in 2020, but municipalities are allowed to govern its use within their borders.

Psilocybin businesses include service centers, the only place the drug can be legally consumed, and manufacturing operations.