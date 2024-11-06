© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Psilocybin bans win big in Brookings, Sutherlin and Rogue River

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published November 6, 2024 at 11:31 AM PST
A psilocybin mushroom awaits testing at Rose City Laboratories, March 17, 2023.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
A psilocybin mushroom awaits testing at Rose City Laboratories, March 17, 2023.

The three cities in Curry, Douglas and Jackson Counties decisively said "no" to psilocybin businesses.

All three cities previously approved two-year moratoriums on psilocybin businesses, but those temporary bans expire at the end of this year. So, residents voted again on the future of psilocybin businesses in their cities.

As of Wednesday morning, voters in Brookings were passing the ban about 60 percent to almost 40 percent.

The ban in Sutherlin was passing almost 65 percent to approximately 35 percent.

In Rogue River, the ban was passing about 63 percent to approximately 36 percent.

Psilocybin is found in psychedelic mushrooms and used to treat mental health issues, like PTSD and severe depression. It was approved for therapeutic use in Oregon in 2020, but municipalities are allowed to govern its use within their borders.

Psilocybin businesses include service centers, the only place the drug can be legally consumed, and manufacturing operations.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
